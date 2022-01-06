How to Watch Jazz at Nuggets

The top two teams in the Northwest Division go head to head for the second time this season as the Jazz hit the road against the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

The Jazz (27-10) enter the day with the third-best record in the NBA and are gearing up for a conference finals run with divisional rival Nuggets (18-17) next on deck. Both teams were built to be serious contenders for the conference finals this season in the Western Conference, but injuries have derailed the Nuggets while the Jazz have continued to thrive.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The first game this season between the Jazz and Nuggets saw the Jazz win with a big fourth quarter to separate themselves in the first week of the season.

Nikola Jokic only played 15 total minutes, going off for 24 points, six rebounds and six assists on 8-for-9 shooting in that short stint. The Jazz got 23 points and 16 rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting out of Rudy Gobert in the head-to-head match-up, with seven other players in double figures.

The Jazz have won seven of their last eight games and are playing great basketball after an odd 1-4 stretch in early November. Since then, they have gone 20-5 and been one of the best teams in the league.

For the Nuggets, they are trying to get some consistency winning three out of four games, but the best they have been this season is four games over .500 and only dipping one game under .500 at worst this season.

Despite the injuries, the Nuggets are grinding their way to wins behind the NBA’s No. 8 scoring defense (106.1) and behind Jokic, who is following his MVP campaign with an equally great season, albeit with less overall help.

Jokic is averaging 25.7 points, 14.0 rebounds (career-high), 6.9 assists and 2.2 steals plus blocks (career-high) on 56-35-77 splits.

Gobert is having a career year as well with 15.5 points, 15.1 rebounds (career-high) and 3.1 blocks plus steals on 70-00-68 splits (career-highs), making for another fun match on paper.

