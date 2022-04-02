How to Watch Jazz at Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden State Warriors look to avoid a five-game losing streak while the Utah Jazz just got out of one.

The Warriors announced that Steph Curry would not play the rest of the regular season as he continues to recover from a left-foot injury. The good news is that he is expected to play once the playoffs start. The bad news is that they've struggled mightily without him losing seven of their last eight games. Even with this one in San Francisco, this is a good chance for the Jazz to gain a game in the standings. 

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors Today:

Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Warriors did play valiantly against the league's best team in their last game but came up just short losing 107-103 against the Phoenix Suns. Jordan Poole almost single-handedly won the game for the Warriors scoring 38 points. The Suns scoring was just more balanced with Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges both scoring 22. They'll need more from Klay Thompson this game as he was 5-for-21 from the field and 1-for-10 from deep. 

The Jazz had been struggling recently losing five in a row but they stopped that skid with a 122-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Rudy Gobert scored 25 with 17 rebounds. This dynamic duo has to show up in the exact same way tonight if they are going to maintain their advantage over Denver in the standings. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Jan 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after being hit in the face by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
