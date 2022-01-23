How to Watch Jazz at Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Warriors look to win their second game of the season over the Jazz when the two Finals contenders face off on Sunday night.

For the bulk of the season, the three best teams in the Western Conference were the Suns and the two teams in tonight's game, the Jazz (30-16) and Warriors (33-13). Over the past few weeks, Utah and Golden State have shown to be more human with injuries and other variables impacting their season, but are still in the mix at the top of the conference.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Golden State won their only game against Utah without Draymond Green, behind Otto Porter’s best game of the season:

In their one game this season on New Year’s Day, Golden State won 123-116 largely behind their play in the fourth and Stephen Curry’s shooting.

That fourth quarter showed Curry’s brilliance as he scored 12 points on 3-for-4 shooting (2-of-3 from three) and helped lift Golden State after they gave up their lead in the third quarter and looked done for without Green to lift them up.

Now, they come into today without Green again, but with Klay Thompson back to give them more offensive punch.

So far through six games, Thompson is averaging 14.7 points on 37-30-100 splits. He is just getting his legs under him still and Thompson will only get better once he is more in game shape over the rest of the season.

After three quarters, Utah looked great. They had a five-point lead and the offense was rolling.

Overall, Utah finished with six players in double figures, four with 20-plus points and played a good game. They just ran into the Curry closer and were not able to counterpunch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

