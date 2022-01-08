How to Watch Jazz at Pacers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In Saturday night NBA action, the Jazz hit the road for an intriguing matchup with the Pacers in Indiana.

The NBA season continues Saturday with a strong slate of games. One of those will feature the Jazz hitting the road for a matchup against the Pacers. After tension erupted between these two teams earlier this season, this game should be fun to watch.

How to Watch the Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jazz are 28–11 and are looking like an NBA Finals contender. Utah has been dominant on both ends of the court so far this year, but the team is coming off a 122–108 loss to the Raptors in its most recent game.

On the other side of the court, the Pacers have struggled mightily so far this year. They are just 14–25 so far. Indiana has the talent to be a solid team, but its potential has not yet been realized.

A fight broke out the last time these two teams played in November, a game that ended in a 111–110 win for the Pacers. Utah's Rudy Gobert and Indiana's Myles Turner started the scuffle, but Gobert will miss this game after entering the COVID-19 protocols.

Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

