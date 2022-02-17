How to Watch Jazz at Lakers

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Jazz will hit the road to take on the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The 2021-22 NBA season is close to the All-Star break and many teams will play their final game before the break on Wednesday night. Fans will have their choice from plenty of different games to watch. One intriguing matchup will feature the Jazz hitting the road to take on the Lakers in Los Angeles.

How to Watch the Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Jazz hold a 36-21 record and are a serious threat in the West once again. Utah is dominant defensively and have a lot of offensive firepower as well. Last time out, the Jazz ended up beating the Rockets by a final score of 135-101.

On the other side of the court, the Lakers have struggled mightily this year and are just 26-31 on the season. LeBron James and Co. are dangerously close to missing out on a spot in the playoffs if they don't turn things around soon. In their last game, the Lakers ended up losing to the Warriors by a final score of 117-115, marking their third straight loss.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. The Jazz are a contender in the West, but the Lakers have LeBron and a roster that many thought would be much better than it has been.

Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

