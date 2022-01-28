How to Watch Jazz at Grizzlies

Friday night NBA action includes a huge Western Conference matchup as the third-place Grizzlies take on the fourth-place Jazz.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked team in the Western Conference. They are 30–19 throughout 49 games. They are 15–9 on the road and 19–9 against teams that are in their conference.

Utan ranks second in the NBA in points per game, scoring 114.0 points per game. It ranks fourth in rebounding, averaging 46.2 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

The Jazz are led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Mitchell averages 25.5 points per game and 1.6 steals per game. Gobert adds 15.1 rebounds per game and 2.3 blocks.

Utah is up against a tough battle Friday. It is traveling to play the Grizzlies, who are the third-ranked in the Western Conference. They are 33–17, which puts them one game ahead of Utah. They are 17–9 in their home arena.

Memphis ranks third in the NBA in scoring, averaging 112.0 points per game, and the Grizzlies are first in the league in rebounding, averaging 48.2 rebounds per game.

Memphis is led by Ja Morant. The second-year star averages 25.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

