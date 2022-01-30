How to Watch Jazz at Timberwolves

The Jazz look to complete the four-game sweep of the Timberwolves this season over their divisional rival.

The Jazz (30-20) have had an up-and-down season to their standards but still find themselves with the Northwest Division lead and a home-court playoff series if the season ended today, while the Timberwolves (24-25) are back under .500 again this season. Minnesota has lost two straight games to the best two teams in the NBA and their reward is another one of the best teams in the NBA today.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

This season has been a nightmare for Minnesota when they see Utah on the calendar. Through three games, Utah is averaging 128.0 points per game and giving up 109.3 points to Minnesota.

That is 7.3 points per game (minimum of three games played) more than Utah scores against any other team in the NBA.

Mitchell is putting up 34.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game against Minnesota this season on 56-44-94 splits. That is far and away the best output and scoring for Mitchell against one team this season with multiple games played.

For his career, Mitchell averages 24.9 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game on 41-43-81 splits in 14 games, some of his best numbers against a team for his career so far.

A win today would be a sweep of the season series for Utah, after Minnesota swept the season series last year against a Utah team that had the best record in the NBA.

