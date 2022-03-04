How to Watch Jazz at Pelicans

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jazz will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans in an intriguing Friday night NBA matchup.

There will be plenty of great games for NBA fans to watch on Friday night. With the playoffs continuing to draw closer, teams are looking to put together a strong stretch run. Two teams battling for positioning right now are the Jazz and Pelicans, and they will face off on Friday night in New Orleans.

How to Watch the Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Jazz are 39-22 and are one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Utah has looked dominant defensively and is led by the dynamic Donovan Mitchell on the offensive end of the court. Last time out, the Jazz ended up beating the Rockets by a final score of 132-127.

On the other side of the court, the Pelicans are trying to fight their way back into the play-in tournament. They are just 26-36 right now but have started playing a lot better since acquiring CJ McCollum ahead of the trade deadline. New Orleans is coming off of a 125-95 win over the Kings in its last game.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and fans should enjoy watching this game. The Jazz are favored to win, but no one should sleep on the Pelicans. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up getting the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17806011
