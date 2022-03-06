How to Watch Jazz at Thunder

Both the Jazz and Thunder will look to bounce back from blowout losses as they square off in Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans have found some kind of stride lately. So what does that have to do with the Jazz and Thunder game tonight? The Jazz had been rolling, winning three straight games until they played New Orleans in their last game.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Utah showed a lot of its vulnerabilities when Donovan Mitchell couldn't get it going. He only scored 14 points in that game and he was the team leader as the Pelicans blew out the Jazz 124-90. The Jazz didn't play their usually stout and stingy defense, either, giving up 29 points to Brandon Ingram and 24 to C.J. McCollum. Now, the Pelicans are knocking on the Lakers' door for a play-in spot and when they add a full-time Zion Williamson, this team could be a legitimate playoff contender next year.

Regardless, Utah looks to get straight back on the road against this young Thunder team. The Jazz can't take this game for granted, either, just because of where their opponent sits in the standings. Just ask the Nuggets, who were easily outplayed by the Thunder as Oklahoma City won that game 119-107 earlier in the week.

Both teams could stand to just forget anything that happened last game if they want to win tonight.

