How to Watch Jazz at Suns

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best in the NBA square off in the desert as the Suns host the Jazz on Sunday.

The hopes of the Jazz winning the NBA Finals run through Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The Jazz are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race but the Suns are just at a whole other level. Winning this game against the Suns will go a long way in seeing how close Utah is to contending.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream the Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah came back from the All-Star break refreshed as it got a great 114-109 win over the Mavericks to keep its lead in the standings over Dallas. The story was exactly what the Jazz needed as Mitchell hit seven three-pointers and scored a total of 33 points. That was a career-high for Mitchell as he outplayed Luka Doncic, who scored 23 points. That will have to be the formula if the Jazz are going to pull the upset on the road against Phoenix. 

The Suns have won both previous meetings against the Jazz this season but both were within single digits. Phoenix is looking even better than it did when it made the NBA Finals last year. 

While Phoenix will be favored as highlighted by its last performance, anything can happen. The Pelicans, who are 25 games back from the Suns, beat Phoenix 117-102 on the road. CJ McCollum scored 32 and seems to be a great fit so far in the Big Easy. Mitchell can score that easy so the Suns will have to be on their toes for this one.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
