How to Watch Jazz at Trail Blazers

The Jazz have been quietly the third-best team in the NBA while the Trail Blazers are making noise as they continue to struggle.

The Jazz (24-9) hit the road without Donovan Mitchell (back) to take on the Trail Blazers (13-20), who they ran off the court in their only meeting this season.

The Jazz came into this season with the eye of the tiger before hitting a tough patch, but they are right back on track and look to be one of the biggest challengers to come out of the very competitive Western Conference.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Watch Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Without Mitchell, the Jazz were able to get strong offensive play from Jordan Clarkson (23 points, eight rebounds and five assists) along with six players in double-figures.

The Jazz are actually 2-0 without Mitchell this season, a strong sign for the team in a long NBA season.

The last time these teams met, the Jazz picked apart the lowly Trail Blazers' defense. They carved them up with 30 assists on 47 made field goals, making 19 three-pointers and 27 field goals near or at the rim.

For the Blazers, they struggled to score and create offense, with 19 assists on 42 made field goals, playing lots of isolation basketball.

The Blazers need to start climbing up in the standings. A loss today would tie or drop them below the Thunder for last in the Northwest Division. Going 3-12 in their last 15 games is not a stretch that new head coach Chauncey Billups nor All-NBA star Damian Lillard dreamed up in the off-season.

Regional restrictions may apply.