How to Watch Jazz at Spurs

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz travel to Texas to take on Dejounte Murray and the Spurs on Friday night.

The Jazz are the No. 4 team in the Western Conference thanks to the mega-duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. They are 41-24 on the season, which is three games behind the Warriors and one game ahead of the Mavericks.

Utah ranks No. 4 in the NBA in field goal percentage at 47.3%, No. 7 in three-point percentage at 36.3% from three, No. 3 in points scored with 114.0 per game and No. 5 in rebounds with 46.3 per game.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain

The Spurs' season hasn't gone the same way, but they are still able to make it into the play-in tournament with an excellent ending to their season. They are 25-41 which is the No. 12 rank in the West, two teams out of the play-in.

Despite that, San Antonio ranks No. 5 in field goal percentage in the NBA at 46.9%, No. 7 in points scored per game with 113.0 points per game and No. 10 in total rebounds with 45.2 rebounds per game.

This is the third and final meeting between these two teams. The season series is tied at 1-1 right now with San Antonio getting the win in Utah and Utah getting the win in San Antonio.

