Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jazz travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors.

Donovan Mitchell and Joel Embiid were recently named Players of the Month for December. Mitchell played incredibly, averaging 30.2 points and 5.0 assists per game. Even better, the Jazz went 12-2 in that span to climb to third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unfortunately for the game tonight, Utah will be without its star shooting guard, as Mitchell is dealing with a left lower back strain. The Jazz are also going to be without Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley just to name a few. That's not to mention all of the players that are questionable tonight. If both teams were at full strength, the Jazz would be favored on the road.

With all of that considered, the Raptors should be the heavy favorites. 

Having their roster back has made a drastic difference for the Raptors, as they have won four in a row, including in their last game against the defending champion Bucks. The Raptors are proving when healthy they should contend for a good playoff spot in the East. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
7
2021

Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17444237
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Raptors

2 minutes ago
Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Nets

2 minutes ago
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. Necaxa

2 minutes ago
Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at 76ers

32 minutes ago
Grand Rapids Gold
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold

32 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Columbia at Princeton in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
detroit mercy
College Basketball

How to Watch Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Boston University vs. Boston College in Women's College Hockey

32 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy