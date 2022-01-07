How to Watch Jazz at Raptors

The Jazz travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors.

Donovan Mitchell and Joel Embiid were recently named Players of the Month for December. Mitchell played incredibly, averaging 30.2 points and 5.0 assists per game. Even better, the Jazz went 12-2 in that span to climb to third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Unfortunately for the game tonight, Utah will be without its star shooting guard, as Mitchell is dealing with a left lower back strain. The Jazz are also going to be without Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley just to name a few. That's not to mention all of the players that are questionable tonight. If both teams were at full strength, the Jazz would be favored on the road.

With all of that considered, the Raptors should be the heavy favorites.

Having their roster back has made a drastic difference for the Raptors, as they have won four in a row, including in their last game against the defending champion Bucks. The Raptors are proving when healthy they should contend for a good playoff spot in the East.

