Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (4-4) will host the Utah Jazz (6-1) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Jazz
- The Hawks average 107.9 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 100.4 the Jazz allow.
- When Atlanta puts up more than 100.4 points, it is 4-2.
- Utah has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Jazz's 112.3 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 107.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- Utah is 4-0 when it scores more than 107.9 points.
- Atlanta's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Hawks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank second.
- The Hawks average 13.1 offensive boards per game, more than the Jazz by 1.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Jazz are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at third.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 22.6 points and distributing 9.5 assists.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.4 boards in each contest while scoring 10.3 points per game.
- Cameron Reddish leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz's Donovan Mitchell averages enough points (24.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Rudy Gobert's stat line of 17.6 rebounds, 15.7 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
- Mitchell is the most prolific from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Royce O'Neale (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.0 per game).
How To Watch
November
4
2021
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)