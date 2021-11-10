Nov 7, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (7-3) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Hawks

The 111.7 points per game the Jazz put up are only 0.2 more points than the Hawks allow (111.5).

Utah has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 111.5 points.

When Atlanta allows fewer than 111.7 points, it is 4-1.

The Hawks score 5.7 more points per game (108.3) than the Jazz allow (102.6).

Atlanta is 3-4 when it scores more than 102.6 points.

Utah is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.

In games Utah shoots better than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Hawks are shooting 44.7% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 43.7% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 3-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who puts up 25.8 points per game along with 5.3 assists.

Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 16.1 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks' Trae Young averages enough points (23.7 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Clint Capela's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 9.6 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is dependable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.2 made threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.2 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Bucks W 107-95 Away 11/2/2021 Kings W 119-113 Home 11/4/2021 Hawks W 116-98 Away 11/6/2021 Heat L 118-115 Away 11/7/2021 Magic L 107-100 Away 11/9/2021 Hawks - Home 11/11/2021 Pacers - Home 11/13/2021 Heat - Home 11/16/2021 76ers - Home 11/18/2021 Raptors - Home 11/20/2021 Kings - Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule