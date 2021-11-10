Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (7-3) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Hawks

    • The 111.7 points per game the Jazz put up are only 0.2 more points than the Hawks allow (111.5).
    • Utah has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 111.5 points.
    • When Atlanta allows fewer than 111.7 points, it is 4-1.
    • The Hawks score 5.7 more points per game (108.3) than the Jazz allow (102.6).
    • Atlanta is 3-4 when it scores more than 102.6 points.
    • Utah is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
    • This season, the Jazz have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
    • In games Utah shoots better than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
    • The Hawks are shooting 44.7% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 43.7% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
    • Atlanta has put together a 3-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who puts up 25.8 points per game along with 5.3 assists.
    • Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 16.1 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Trae Young averages enough points (23.7 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 9.6 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Bogdan Bogdanovic is dependable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.2 per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Bucks

    W 107-95

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Kings

    W 119-113

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Hawks

    W 116-98

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Heat

    L 118-115

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Magic

    L 107-100

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Wizards

    W 118-111

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nets

    L 117-108

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Jazz

    L 116-98

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Suns

    L 121-117

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Warriors

    L 127-113

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

