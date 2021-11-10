Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (7-3) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Hawks
- The 111.7 points per game the Jazz put up are only 0.2 more points than the Hawks allow (111.5).
- Utah has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 111.5 points.
- When Atlanta allows fewer than 111.7 points, it is 4-1.
- The Hawks score 5.7 more points per game (108.3) than the Jazz allow (102.6).
- Atlanta is 3-4 when it scores more than 102.6 points.
- Utah is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- In games Utah shoots better than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Hawks are shooting 44.7% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 43.7% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta has put together a 3-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who puts up 25.8 points per game along with 5.3 assists.
- Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 16.1 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Trae Young averages enough points (23.7 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 9.6 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic is dependable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.2 per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Bucks
W 107-95
Away
11/2/2021
Kings
W 119-113
Home
11/4/2021
Hawks
W 116-98
Away
11/6/2021
Heat
L 118-115
Away
11/7/2021
Magic
L 107-100
Away
11/9/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/11/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/13/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/16/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/18/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/20/2021
Kings
-
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Wizards
W 118-111
Home
11/3/2021
Nets
L 117-108
Away
11/4/2021
Jazz
L 116-98
Home
11/6/2021
Suns
L 121-117
Away
11/8/2021
Warriors
L 127-113
Away
11/9/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/12/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/14/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/15/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/17/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/20/2021
Hornets
-
Home
