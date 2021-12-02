Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Donovan Mitchell (15th, 23.2 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (14-7) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 24.4) and the Boston Celtics (12-10) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Celtics

The Jazz put up 8.5 more points per game (113.1) than the Celtics allow (104.6).

Utah has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.

When Boston gives up fewer than 113.1 points, it is 11-4.

The Celtics score only 2.9 more points per game (106.3) than the Jazz allow (103.4).

When it scores more than 103.4 points, Boston is 8-6.

Utah's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 106.3 points.

The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Celtics allow to opponents.

In games Utah shoots higher than 43.2% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.

This season, Boston has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Mitchell, who averages 23.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.5 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum holds the top spot on the Celtics leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Boston's assist leader is Marcus Smart with 5.8 per game. He also records 10.9 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.

Tatum is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Celtics, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Al Horford with 1.8 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Grizzlies L 119-118 Home 11/24/2021 Thunder W 110-104 Away 11/26/2021 Pelicans L 98-97 Home 11/27/2021 Pelicans W 127-105 Home 11/29/2021 Trail Blazers W 129-107 Home 12/3/2021 Celtics - Home 12/5/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/8/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/9/2021 76ers - Away 12/11/2021 Wizards - Away 12/15/2021 Clippers - Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule