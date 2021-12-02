How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Donovan Mitchell (15th, 23.2 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (14-7) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 24.4) and the Boston Celtics (12-10) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Celtics
- The Jazz put up 8.5 more points per game (113.1) than the Celtics allow (104.6).
- Utah has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.
- When Boston gives up fewer than 113.1 points, it is 11-4.
- The Celtics score only 2.9 more points per game (106.3) than the Jazz allow (103.4).
- When it scores more than 103.4 points, Boston is 8-6.
- Utah's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Celtics allow to opponents.
- In games Utah shoots higher than 43.2% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.
- This season, Boston has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Mitchell, who averages 23.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.5 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum holds the top spot on the Celtics leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
- Boston's assist leader is Marcus Smart with 5.8 per game. He also records 10.9 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Tatum is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Celtics, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Al Horford with 1.8 per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Grizzlies
L 119-118
Home
11/24/2021
Thunder
W 110-104
Away
11/26/2021
Pelicans
L 98-97
Home
11/27/2021
Pelicans
W 127-105
Home
11/29/2021
Trail Blazers
W 129-107
Home
12/3/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/5/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/8/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/9/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/11/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/15/2021
Clippers
-
Home
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Rockets
W 108-90
Home
11/24/2021
Nets
L 123-104
Home
11/26/2021
Spurs
L 96-88
Away
11/28/2021
Raptors
W 109-97
Away
12/1/2021
76ers
W 88-87
Home
12/3/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/4/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/7/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/8/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/10/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/13/2021
Bucks
-
Home