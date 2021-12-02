Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Donovan Mitchell (15th, 23.2 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (14-7) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 24.4) and the Boston Celtics (12-10) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Celtics

    • The Jazz put up 8.5 more points per game (113.1) than the Celtics allow (104.6).
    • Utah has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.
    • When Boston gives up fewer than 113.1 points, it is 11-4.
    • The Celtics score only 2.9 more points per game (106.3) than the Jazz allow (103.4).
    • When it scores more than 103.4 points, Boston is 8-6.
    • Utah's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 106.3 points.
    • The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Celtics allow to opponents.
    • In games Utah shoots higher than 43.2% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.
    • This season, Boston has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Mitchell, who averages 23.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.5 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Tatum holds the top spot on the Celtics leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
    • Boston's assist leader is Marcus Smart with 5.8 per game. He also records 10.9 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Tatum is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Celtics, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Al Horford with 1.8 per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 119-118

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Thunder

    W 110-104

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pelicans

    L 98-97

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pelicans

    W 127-105

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 129-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Rockets

    W 108-90

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nets

    L 123-104

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Spurs

    L 96-88

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Raptors

    W 109-97

    Away

    12/1/2021

    76ers

    W 88-87

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) high fives center Al Horford (42) after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
