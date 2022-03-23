Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Mar 21, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.0 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (45-28) host Donovan Mitchell (10th, 26.0) and the Utah Jazz (45-27) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4.5 215.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Jazz

The Celtics average just 2.9 more points per game (110.2) than the Jazz give up (107.3).

Boston is 32-7 when scoring more than 107.3 points.

When Utah gives up fewer than 110.2 points, it is 38-9.

The Jazz put up an average of 113.9 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 103.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.8 points, Utah is 45-14.

Boston is 41-17 when it gives up fewer than 113.9 points.

The Celtics are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.

The Celtics' 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Jazz average.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Tatum, who averages 27.0 per contest to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.7 assists per game.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch