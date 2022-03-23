Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.0 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (45-28) host Donovan Mitchell (10th, 26.0) and the Utah Jazz (45-27) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Celtics
Celtics
-4.5
215.5 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Jazz
- The Celtics average just 2.9 more points per game (110.2) than the Jazz give up (107.3).
- Boston is 32-7 when scoring more than 107.3 points.
- When Utah gives up fewer than 110.2 points, it is 38-9.
- The Jazz put up an average of 113.9 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 103.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 103.8 points, Utah is 45-14.
- Boston is 41-17 when it gives up fewer than 113.9 points.
- The Celtics are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.
- The Celtics' 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Jazz average.
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Tatum, who averages 27.0 per contest to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.7 assists per game.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Mitchell's points (26.0 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.
- Rudy Gobert is at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard with 14.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.4 points and tacks on 1.1 assists per game.
- Mitchell is the top scorer from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.2 per game).
