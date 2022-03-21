Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (45-26) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (37-34) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Barclays Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Nets

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Nets

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jazz

-1.5

229.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz average 114.0 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 111.8 the Nets allow.
  • Utah has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 29-13 record when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.
  • The Nets' 112.1 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 107.2 the Jazz allow.
  • When it scores more than 107.2 points, Brooklyn is 33-12.
  • Utah has a 38-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 17th.
  • The Jazz's 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.3 more rebounds than the Nets grab per game (10.3).
  • The Jazz are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 13th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.5 points per game.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills' points (12.2 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.
  • Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.0 points and tacks on 1.8 assists per game.
  • Mills is the top scorer from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

