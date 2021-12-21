Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (20-9) battle the Charlotte Hornets (16-16) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Hornets

    • The Jazz record 115.6 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets allow.
    • When Utah scores more than 117.3 points, it is 13-2.
    • Charlotte has a 12-5 record when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.
    • The Hornets put up an average of 115.3 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 105.1 the Jazz allow to opponents.
    • Charlotte is 14-12 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
    • Utah's record is 19-6 when it gives up fewer than 115.3 points.
    • The Jazz make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
    • In games Utah shoots higher than 47.5% from the field, it is 13-2 overall.
    • The Hornets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
    • Charlotte is 11-8 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.8 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.5 assists per game.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
    • Kelly Oubre Jr. makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
    • Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Miles Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    76ers

    W 118-96

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wizards

    W 123-98

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Spurs

    L 128-126

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Wizards

    L 109-103

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Kings

    W 124-123

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Mavericks

    L 120-96

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Spurs

    W 131-115

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 125-116

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Suns

    L 137-106

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
