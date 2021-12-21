Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (20-9) battle the Charlotte Hornets (16-16) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Hornets

The Jazz record 115.6 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets allow.

When Utah scores more than 117.3 points, it is 13-2.

Charlotte has a 12-5 record when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 115.3 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 105.1 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 14-12 when it scores more than 105.1 points.

Utah's record is 19-6 when it gives up fewer than 115.3 points.

The Jazz make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

In games Utah shoots higher than 47.5% from the field, it is 13-2 overall.

The Hornets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

Charlotte is 11-8 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.8 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.5 assists per game.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Miles Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 76ers W 118-96 Away 12/11/2021 Wizards W 123-98 Away 12/15/2021 Clippers W 124-103 Home 12/17/2021 Spurs L 128-126 Home 12/18/2021 Wizards L 109-103 Home 12/20/2021 Hornets - Home 12/23/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/25/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/27/2021 Spurs - Away 12/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/31/2021 Timberwolves - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule