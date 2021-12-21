Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (20-9) battle the Charlotte Hornets (16-16) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Hornets
- The Jazz record 115.6 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets allow.
- When Utah scores more than 117.3 points, it is 13-2.
- Charlotte has a 12-5 record when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.
- The Hornets put up an average of 115.3 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 105.1 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 14-12 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
- Utah's record is 19-6 when it gives up fewer than 115.3 points.
- The Jazz make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
- In games Utah shoots higher than 47.5% from the field, it is 13-2 overall.
- The Hornets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
- Charlotte is 11-8 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.8 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.5 assists per game.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Miles Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
76ers
W 118-96
Away
12/11/2021
Wizards
W 123-98
Away
12/15/2021
Clippers
W 124-103
Home
12/17/2021
Spurs
L 128-126
Home
12/18/2021
Wizards
L 109-103
Home
12/20/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/23/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/25/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/27/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/29/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/31/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Kings
W 124-123
Home
12/13/2021
Mavericks
L 120-96
Away
12/15/2021
Spurs
W 131-115
Away
12/17/2021
Trail Blazers
L 125-116
Away
12/19/2021
Suns
L 137-106
Away
12/20/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/23/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/27/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/29/2021
Pacers
-
Away
1/2/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/3/2022
Wizards
-
Away
