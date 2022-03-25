Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Utah Jazz (45-28) take on the Charlotte Hornets (37-36) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Hornets

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Hornets

Jazz vs Hornets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jazz

-4

227.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz record only 0.9 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Hornets give up (114.6).
  • Utah has a 30-5 record when scoring more than 114.6 points.
  • When Charlotte allows fewer than 113.7 points, it is 25-8.
  • The Hornets score an average of 114.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.6 points, Charlotte is 30-17.
  • Utah is 40-14 when it allows fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.
  • The Jazz average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.9).
  • The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 26.2 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.5 boards in each contest while scoring 15.4 points per game.
  • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
  • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 19.9 points per game. He also grabs 7.0 rebounds and racks up 3.9 assists per game.
  • The Charlotte leaders in rebounding and assists are Mason Plumlee with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 3.2 assists per game) and LaMelo Ball with 7.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game).
  • Terry Rozier is reliable from deep and leads the Hornets with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey54 seconds ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas54 seconds ago
USATSI_17597128
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!

By Kristofer Habbas54 seconds ago
USATSI_17962452
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Western Washington vs. Glenville State Women's Division II National Championship

By Adam Childs54 seconds ago
USATSI_17629898
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

By Adam Childs54 seconds ago
QUINNIPIAC HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth54 seconds ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves

By Phil Watson54 seconds ago
USATSI_17955399
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Hawks

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Heat

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy