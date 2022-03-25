How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (45-28) take on the Charlotte Hornets (37-36) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-4
227.5 points
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Jazz
- The Jazz record only 0.9 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Hornets give up (114.6).
- Utah has a 30-5 record when scoring more than 114.6 points.
- When Charlotte allows fewer than 113.7 points, it is 25-8.
- The Hornets score an average of 114.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.6 points, Charlotte is 30-17.
- Utah is 40-14 when it allows fewer than 114.8 points.
- The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.
- The Jazz average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.9).
- The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 26.2 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.5 boards in each contest while scoring 15.4 points per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 19.9 points per game. He also grabs 7.0 rebounds and racks up 3.9 assists per game.
- The Charlotte leaders in rebounding and assists are Mason Plumlee with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 3.2 assists per game) and LaMelo Ball with 7.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game).
- Terry Rozier is reliable from deep and leads the Hornets with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).
How To Watch
March
25
2022
Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
