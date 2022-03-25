The Utah Jazz (45-28) take on the Charlotte Hornets (37-36) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -4 227.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Jazz

The Jazz record only 0.9 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Hornets give up (114.6).

Utah has a 30-5 record when scoring more than 114.6 points.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 113.7 points, it is 25-8.

The Hornets score an average of 114.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.6 points, Charlotte is 30-17.

Utah is 40-14 when it allows fewer than 114.8 points.

The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.

The Jazz average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.9).

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 26.2 points and distributing 5.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.5 boards in each contest while scoring 15.4 points per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch