Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

The Utah Jazz (4-0) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -3.5 218.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Jazz

Last year, the Jazz scored 116.4 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 111.7 the Bulls allowed.

Utah went 40-11 last season when scoring more than 111.7 points.

Chicago went 27-18 last season when allowing fewer than 116.4 points.

The Bulls scored an average of 111.0 points per game last year, just 3.8 more points than the 107.2 the Jazz gave up.

When it scored more than 107.2 points last season, Chicago went 27-13.

Utah went 41-4 last season when it allowed fewer than 111.0 points.

The Jazz were the top rebounding team in the NBA. The Bulls finished 11th.

The Jazz averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.0 rebound per contest last season.

The Bulls were the 11th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished third.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game last season.

Rudy Gobert pulled down 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley notched 6.0 assists per contest.

Mitchell knocked down 3.4 threes per game a season ago.

Conley averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Gobert notched 2.7 blocks per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch