Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's best scorers hit the court when Donovan Mitchell (12th, 25.5 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (42-26) host DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 28.0) and the Chicago Bulls (41-27) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Bulls

  • The 113.8 points per game the Jazz score are just 3.1 more points than the Bulls give up (110.7).
  • When Utah scores more than 110.7 points, it is 34-8.
  • When Chicago gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 28-9.
  • The Bulls' 112.1 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up.
  • When it scores more than 107.6 points, Chicago is 34-10.
  • Utah is 35-13 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
  • This season, the Jazz have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
  • In games Utah shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 27-11 overall.
  • The Bulls' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
  • This season, Chicago has a 29-13 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.1% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.5 points per game.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.4 threes per game.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan scores 28.0 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.1 points and adds 3.4 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
  • Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Mavericks

L 111-103

Away

3/9/2022

Trail Blazers

W 123-85

Home

3/11/2022

Spurs

L 104-102

Away

3/12/2022

Kings

W 134-125

Home

3/14/2022

Bucks

L 117-111

Home

3/16/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/18/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/20/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/21/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/23/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/25/2022

Hornets

-

Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Bucks

L 118-112

Home

3/7/2022

76ers

L 121-106

Away

3/9/2022

Pistons

W 114-108

Away

3/12/2022

Cavaliers

W 101-91

Home

3/14/2022

Kings

L 112-103

Away

3/16/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/18/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/21/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/22/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/24/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
