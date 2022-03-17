Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's best scorers hit the court when Donovan Mitchell (12th, 25.5 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (42-26) host DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 28.0) and the Chicago Bulls (41-27) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Bulls
- The 113.8 points per game the Jazz score are just 3.1 more points than the Bulls give up (110.7).
- When Utah scores more than 110.7 points, it is 34-8.
- When Chicago gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 28-9.
- The Bulls' 112.1 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up.
- When it scores more than 107.6 points, Chicago is 34-10.
- Utah is 35-13 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
- In games Utah shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 27-11 overall.
- The Bulls' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- This season, Chicago has a 29-13 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.1% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.5 points per game.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.4 threes per game.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan scores 28.0 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.1 points and adds 3.4 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
- Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.1 blocks per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Mavericks
L 111-103
Away
3/9/2022
Trail Blazers
W 123-85
Home
3/11/2022
Spurs
L 104-102
Away
3/12/2022
Kings
W 134-125
Home
3/14/2022
Bucks
L 117-111
Home
3/16/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/18/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/20/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/21/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/23/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/25/2022
Hornets
-
Away
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Bucks
L 118-112
Home
3/7/2022
76ers
L 121-106
Away
3/9/2022
Pistons
W 114-108
Away
3/12/2022
Cavaliers
W 101-91
Home
3/14/2022
Kings
L 112-103
Away
3/16/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/18/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/21/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/22/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/24/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/26/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away