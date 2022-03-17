Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's best scorers hit the court when Donovan Mitchell (12th, 25.5 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (42-26) host DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 28.0) and the Chicago Bulls (41-27) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Bulls

The 113.8 points per game the Jazz score are just 3.1 more points than the Bulls give up (110.7).

When Utah scores more than 110.7 points, it is 34-8.

When Chicago gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 28-9.

The Bulls' 112.1 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up.

When it scores more than 107.6 points, Chicago is 34-10.

Utah is 35-13 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

In games Utah shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 27-11 overall.

The Bulls' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

This season, Chicago has a 29-13 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.1% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 5.5 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.5 points per game.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.4 threes per game.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan scores 28.0 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.1 points and adds 3.4 assists per game.

Zach LaVine knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.

Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/7/2022 Mavericks L 111-103 Away 3/9/2022 Trail Blazers W 123-85 Home 3/11/2022 Spurs L 104-102 Away 3/12/2022 Kings W 134-125 Home 3/14/2022 Bucks L 117-111 Home 3/16/2022 Bulls - Home 3/18/2022 Clippers - Home 3/20/2022 Knicks - Away 3/21/2022 Nets - Away 3/23/2022 Celtics - Away 3/25/2022 Hornets - Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule