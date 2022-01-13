Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Tristan Thompson (13) with his arm around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (28-13) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-18) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Vivint Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Cavaliers

  • The Jazz score 13.2 more points per game (115.7) than the Cavaliers allow (102.5).
  • Utah has a 28-9 record when scoring more than 102.5 points.
  • When Cleveland allows fewer than 115.7 points, it is 23-13.
  • The Cavaliers put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.5).
  • Cleveland is 14-6 when it scores more than 107.5 points.
  • Utah is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Jazz make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Utah has a 24-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
  • Cleveland is 18-5 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.9 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
  • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (19.4 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 16.9 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
  • Ricky Rubio (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Pelicans

W 115-104

Away

1/5/2022

Nuggets

W 115-109

Away

1/7/2022

Raptors

L 122-108

Away

1/8/2022

Pacers

L 125-113

Away

1/10/2022

Pistons

L 126-116

Away

1/12/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/16/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/17/2022

Lakers

-

Away

1/19/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/23/2022

Warriors

-

Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Pacers

W 108-104

Home

1/4/2022

Grizzlies

L 110-106

Home

1/7/2022

Trail Blazers

W 114-101

Away

1/9/2022

Warriors

L 96-82

Away

1/10/2022

Kings

W 109-108

Away

1/12/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/14/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/15/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/17/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/19/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/22/2022

Thunder

-

Home

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
