The Utah Jazz (28-13) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-18) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Vivint Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Cavaliers

The Jazz score 13.2 more points per game (115.7) than the Cavaliers allow (102.5).

Utah has a 28-9 record when scoring more than 102.5 points.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 115.7 points, it is 23-13.

The Cavaliers put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.5).

Cleveland is 14-6 when it scores more than 107.5 points.

Utah is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.

The Jazz make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Utah has a 24-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Cavaliers have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

Cleveland is 18-5 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.9 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (19.4 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 16.9 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Ricky Rubio (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/3/2022 Pelicans W 115-104 Away 1/5/2022 Nuggets W 115-109 Away 1/7/2022 Raptors L 122-108 Away 1/8/2022 Pacers L 125-113 Away 1/10/2022 Pistons L 126-116 Away 1/12/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/16/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/17/2022 Lakers - Away 1/19/2022 Rockets - Home 1/21/2022 Pistons - Home 1/23/2022 Warriors - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule