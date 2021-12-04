Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) rolls into the crowd after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (15-7) bring a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10), who have won four straight. The contest starts at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Jazz vs. Cavaliers

    Jazz vs Cavaliers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -4.5

    213 points

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Jazz

    • The Jazz put up 12.5 more points per game (114.2) than the Cavaliers allow (101.7).
    • Utah is 15-3 when scoring more than 101.7 points.
    • When Cleveland gives up fewer than 114.2 points, it is 13-6.
    • The Cavaliers put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Jazz give up to opponents (104.6).
    • Cleveland has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
    • Utah is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 104.4 points.
    • The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.
    • The Jazz's 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average per game (10.4).
    • The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 19th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.4 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.4 assists in each contest.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland averages 19.1 points and tacks on 7.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.9 points and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.
    • Garland knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Ricky Rubio (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

