Apr 10, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Reggie Perry (10) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 next to come. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

The Jazz score 8.9 more points per game (113.6) than the Mavericks give up (104.7).

Utah is 49-17 when scoring more than 104.7 points.

When Dallas allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 49-19.

The Mavericks' 108 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah's record is 34-9 when it allows fewer than 108 points.

The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

The Jazz average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic is at the top of almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by putting up 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Doncic is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (one block per game) is the block leader.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks