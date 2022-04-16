Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Reggie Perry (10) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 next to come. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz score 8.9 more points per game (113.6) than the Mavericks give up (104.7).
  • Utah is 49-17 when scoring more than 104.7 points.
  • When Dallas allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 49-19.
  • The Mavericks' 108 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah's record is 34-9 when it allows fewer than 108 points.
  • The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.
  • The Jazz average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
  • The Jazz are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic is at the top of almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by putting up 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
  • Doncic is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (one block per game) is the block leader.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks

Jazz RankJazz StatMavericks StatMavericks Rank

6th

47.1

Field Goal %

46.1

18th

9th

45.3

Field Goal % Allowed

45.7

12th

27th

1836

Assists

1918

25th

15th

1079

Turnovers

960

3rd

20th

588

Steals

552

29th

11th

402

Blocks

325

28th

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
