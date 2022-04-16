How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 next to come. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz
- The Jazz score 8.9 more points per game (113.6) than the Mavericks give up (104.7).
- Utah is 49-17 when scoring more than 104.7 points.
- When Dallas allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 49-19.
- The Mavericks' 108 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah's record is 34-9 when it allows fewer than 108 points.
- The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.
- The Jazz average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Jazz are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic is at the top of almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by putting up 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
- Doncic is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (one block per game) is the block leader.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks
|Jazz Rank
|Jazz Stat
|Mavericks Stat
|Mavericks Rank
6th
47.1
Field Goal %
46.1
18th
9th
45.3
Field Goal % Allowed
45.7
12th
27th
1836
Assists
1918
25th
15th
1079
Turnovers
960
3rd
20th
588
Steals
552
29th
11th
402
Blocks
325
28th
