How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket after forward Maxi Kleber (42) sets a pick on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz will meet the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz put up 113.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks give up.
  • Utah has a 49-17 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.
  • Dallas has a 49-19 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Mavericks' 108.0 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.6 points, Dallas is 35-7.
  • Utah's record is 34-9 when it allows fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.
  • The Jazz grab an average of 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
  • The Jazz are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and distributes 5.3 assists per game.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).
  • Doncic is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).

Jazz vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks

Jazz RankJazz StatMavericks StatMavericks Rank

6th

47.1

Field Goal %

46.1

18th

9th

45.3

Field Goal % Allowed

45.7

12th

27th

1836

Assists

1918

25th

15th

1079

Turnovers

960

3rd

20th

588

Steals

552

29th

11th

402

Blocks

325

28th

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
