Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Utah Jazz will face the Dallas Mavericks. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks
- The 113.6 points per game the Jazz average are 8.9 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.7).
- Utah is 49-17 when scoring more than 104.7 points.
- Dallas is 49-19 when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 108.0 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.
- Dallas has put together a 35-7 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah is 34-9 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
- In games Utah shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 35-13 overall.
- The Mavericks' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
- Dallas has put together a 38-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.3 assists.
- Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.7 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).
- Doncic makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/6/2022
Thunder
W 137-101
Home
4/8/2022
Suns
L 111-105
Home
4/10/2022
Trail Blazers
W 111-80
Away
4/16/2022
Mavericks
W 99-93
Away
4/18/2022
Mavericks
L 110-104
Away
4/21/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/25/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/6/2022
Pistons
W 131-113
Away
4/8/2022
Trail Blazers
W 128-78
Home
4/10/2022
Spurs
W 130-120
Home
4/16/2022
Jazz
L 99-93
Home
4/18/2022
Jazz
W 110-104
Home
4/21/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/23/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/25/2022
Jazz
-
Home
How To Watch
April
21
2022
Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)