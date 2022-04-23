Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Apr 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tries to block the shot of Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Dallas Mavericks won 126-118. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 coming up. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

The 113.6 points per game the Jazz put up are 8.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.7).

Utah has a 49-17 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.

Dallas is 49-19 when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.

The Mavericks' 108.0 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.

Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah is 34-9 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.

Utah is 35-13 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Mavericks are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.3% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Dallas is 38-8 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and distributes 5.3 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).

Doncic is reliable from distance and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.

Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Suns L 111-105 Home 4/10/2022 Trail Blazers W 111-80 Away 4/16/2022 Mavericks W 99-93 Away 4/18/2022 Mavericks L 110-104 Away 4/21/2022 Mavericks L 126-118 Home 4/23/2022 Mavericks - Home 4/25/2022 Mavericks - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule