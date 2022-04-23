Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 coming up. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks
- The 113.6 points per game the Jazz put up are 8.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.7).
- Utah has a 49-17 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.
- Dallas is 49-19 when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Mavericks' 108.0 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.
- Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah is 34-9 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
- Utah is 35-13 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Mavericks are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.3% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- Dallas is 38-8 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and distributes 5.3 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).
- Doncic is reliable from distance and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Suns
L 111-105
Home
4/10/2022
Trail Blazers
W 111-80
Away
4/16/2022
Mavericks
W 99-93
Away
4/18/2022
Mavericks
L 110-104
Away
4/21/2022
Mavericks
L 126-118
Home
4/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/25/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Trail Blazers
W 128-78
Home
4/10/2022
Spurs
W 130-120
Home
4/16/2022
Jazz
L 99-93
Home
4/18/2022
Jazz
W 110-104
Home
4/21/2022
Jazz
W 126-118
Away
4/23/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/25/2022
Jazz
-
Home
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)