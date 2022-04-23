Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tries to block the shot of Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Dallas Mavericks won 126-118. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 coming up. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Vivint Arena
  Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

  • The 113.6 points per game the Jazz put up are 8.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.7).
  • Utah has a 49-17 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.
  • Dallas is 49-19 when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Mavericks' 108.0 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.
  • Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah is 34-9 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
  • This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
  • Utah is 35-13 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.3% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
  • Dallas is 38-8 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and distributes 5.3 assists per game.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.
  • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).
  • Doncic is reliable from distance and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Suns

L 111-105

Home

4/10/2022

Trail Blazers

W 111-80

Away

4/16/2022

Mavericks

W 99-93

Away

4/18/2022

Mavericks

L 110-104

Away

4/21/2022

Mavericks

L 126-118

Home

4/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-78

Home

4/10/2022

Spurs

W 130-120

Home

4/16/2022

Jazz

L 99-93

Home

4/18/2022

Jazz

W 110-104

Home

4/21/2022

Jazz

W 126-118

Away

4/23/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/25/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

