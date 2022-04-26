Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) shoots the ball over Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 100-00. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Utah Jazz. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • The Mavericks record just 0.4 more points per game (108) than the Jazz give up (107.6).
  • Dallas has a 35-7 record when putting up more than 107.6 points.
  • When Utah gives up fewer than 108 points, it is 34-9.
  • The Jazz score an average of 113.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Utah is 49-17 when it scores more than 104.7 points.
  • Dallas is 49-19 when it gives up fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
  • The Mavericks average 9.3 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Jazz.
Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 28.4 points, pulling down 9.1 rebounds and dishing out 8.7 assists per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles one block per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell's points (25.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.
  • Rudy Gobert is at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard with 14.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.6 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Mitchell is dependable from deep and leads the Jazz with 3.5 made threes per game.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.1 per game.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Stats and Ranks

Mavericks RankMavericks StatJazz StatJazz Rank

18th

46.1

Field Goal %

47.1

6th

12th

45.7

Field Goal % Allowed

45.3

9th

25th

1918

Assists

1836

27th

3rd

960

Turnovers

1079

15th

29th

552

Steals

588

20th

28th

325

Blocks

402

11th

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
