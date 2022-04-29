Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

Apr 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fight for the loose ball during the third quarter in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 coming up. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Jazz score 8.9 more points per game (113.6) than the Mavericks allow (104.7).

When Utah puts up more than 104.7 points, it is 49-17.

When Dallas allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 49-19.

The Mavericks' 108.0 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah's record is 34-9 when it allows fewer than 108.0 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have hit.

In games Utah shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 35-13 overall.

The Mavericks are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.3% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Dallas has put together a 38-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and distributes 5.3 assists per game.

Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.7 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Doncic is reliable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.0 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Mavericks W 99-93 Away 4/18/2022 Mavericks L 110-104 Away 4/21/2022 Mavericks L 126-118 Home 4/23/2022 Mavericks W 100-99 Home 4/25/2022 Mavericks L 102-77 Away 4/28/2022 Mavericks - Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule