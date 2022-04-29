Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 coming up. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks
- The Jazz score 8.9 more points per game (113.6) than the Mavericks allow (104.7).
- When Utah puts up more than 104.7 points, it is 49-17.
- When Dallas allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 49-19.
- The Mavericks' 108.0 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah's record is 34-9 when it allows fewer than 108.0 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have hit.
- In games Utah shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 35-13 overall.
- The Mavericks are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.3% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- Dallas has put together a 38-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and distributes 5.3 assists per game.
- Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.7 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
- Doncic is reliable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.0 per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Mavericks
W 99-93
Away
4/18/2022
Mavericks
L 110-104
Away
4/21/2022
Mavericks
L 126-118
Home
4/23/2022
Mavericks
W 100-99
Home
4/25/2022
Mavericks
L 102-77
Away
4/28/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Jazz
L 99-93
Home
4/18/2022
Jazz
W 110-104
Home
4/21/2022
Jazz
W 126-118
Away
4/23/2022
Jazz
L 100-99
Away
4/25/2022
Jazz
W 102-77
Home
4/28/2022
Jazz
-
Away
How To Watch
April
28
2022
Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV