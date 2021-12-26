Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (5) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (22-9) face the Dallas Mavericks (15-16) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

    • The 115.8 points per game the Jazz put up are 11.2 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.6).
    • Utah is 22-4 when scoring more than 104.6 points.
    • Dallas is 15-13 when giving up fewer than 115.8 points.
    • The Mavericks score an average of 104.4 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 105.4 the Jazz give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 105.4 points, Dallas is 10-3.
    • Utah is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 104.4 points.
    • This season, the Jazz have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
    • Utah is 16-4 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
    • Dallas is 11-3 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.1 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.4 assists in each contest.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Kristaps Porzingis collects 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Mavericks, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Dallas' assist leader is Jalen Brunson with 5.3 per game. He also averages 15.5 points per game and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Spurs

    L 128-126

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Wizards

    L 109-103

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Hornets

    W 112-102

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 128-116

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Hornets

    W 120-96

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Lakers

    L 107-104

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 111-105

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 114-102

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Bucks

    L 102-95

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

