Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (22-9) face the Dallas Mavericks (15-16) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks
- The 115.8 points per game the Jazz put up are 11.2 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.6).
- Utah is 22-4 when scoring more than 104.6 points.
- Dallas is 15-13 when giving up fewer than 115.8 points.
- The Mavericks score an average of 104.4 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 105.4 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.4 points, Dallas is 10-3.
- Utah is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 104.4 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
- Utah is 16-4 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- Dallas is 11-3 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.1 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.4 assists in each contest.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Kristaps Porzingis collects 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Mavericks, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Dallas' assist leader is Jalen Brunson with 5.3 per game. He also averages 15.5 points per game and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Porzingis with 1.6 per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Clippers
W 124-103
Home
12/17/2021
Spurs
L 128-126
Home
12/18/2021
Wizards
L 109-103
Home
12/20/2021
Hornets
W 112-102
Home
12/23/2021
Timberwolves
W 128-116
Home
12/25/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/27/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/29/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/31/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/3/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Hornets
W 120-96
Home
12/15/2021
Lakers
L 107-104
Home
12/19/2021
Timberwolves
L 111-105
Away
12/21/2021
Timberwolves
W 114-102
Home
12/23/2021
Bucks
L 102-95
Home
12/25/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/27/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/29/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/31/2021
Kings
-
Away
1/2/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/3/2022
Nuggets
-
Home