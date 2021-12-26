Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (5) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (22-9) face the Dallas Mavericks (15-16) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

The 115.8 points per game the Jazz put up are 11.2 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.6).

Utah is 22-4 when scoring more than 104.6 points.

Dallas is 15-13 when giving up fewer than 115.8 points.

The Mavericks score an average of 104.4 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 105.4 the Jazz give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.4 points, Dallas is 10-3.

Utah is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 104.4 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.

Utah is 16-4 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

Dallas is 11-3 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.1 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.4 assists in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Kristaps Porzingis collects 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Mavericks, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Dallas' assist leader is Jalen Brunson with 5.3 per game. He also averages 15.5 points per game and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.

Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Clippers W 124-103 Home 12/17/2021 Spurs L 128-126 Home 12/18/2021 Wizards L 109-103 Home 12/20/2021 Hornets W 112-102 Home 12/23/2021 Timberwolves W 128-116 Home 12/25/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/27/2021 Spurs - Away 12/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/31/2021 Timberwolves - Home 1/1/2022 Warriors - Home 1/3/2022 Pelicans - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule