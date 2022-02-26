Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's top scorers square off when Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 25.7 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (36-22) host Luka Doncic (fifth, 27.5) and the Dallas Mavericks (35-24) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

  • The 113.7 points per game the Jazz record are 10.4 more points than the Mavericks allow (103.3).
  • Utah is 36-12 when scoring more than 103.3 points.
  • Dallas is 33-17 when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Mavericks' 106.6 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 106.9 the Jazz give up.
  • When it scores more than 106.9 points, Dallas is 23-6.
  • Utah is 27-5 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.
  • The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Utah is 26-11 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.0% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
  • Dallas is 23-6 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.7 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
  • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 27.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.
  • Doncic is the top scorer from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Knicks

W 113-104

Home

2/9/2022

Warriors

W 111-85

Home

2/11/2022

Magic

W 114-99

Home

2/14/2022

Rockets

W 135-101

Home

2/16/2022

Lakers

L 106-101

Away

2/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

2/27/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/2/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/6/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/7/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Pistons

W 116-86

Home

2/10/2022

Clippers

W 112-105

Home

2/12/2022

Clippers

L 99-97

Home

2/15/2022

Heat

W 107-99

Away

2/17/2022

Pelicans

W 125-118

Away

2/25/2022

Jazz

-

Away

2/27/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/1/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/3/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/5/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/7/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
