Two of the league's top scorers square off when Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 25.7 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (36-22) host Luka Doncic (fifth, 27.5) and the Dallas Mavericks (35-24) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

The 113.7 points per game the Jazz record are 10.4 more points than the Mavericks allow (103.3).

Utah is 36-12 when scoring more than 103.3 points.

Dallas is 33-17 when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Mavericks' 106.6 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 106.9 the Jazz give up.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, Dallas is 23-6.

Utah is 27-5 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.

The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Utah is 26-11 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.0% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Dallas is 23-6 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.7 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 27.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

Doncic is the top scorer from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 Knicks W 113-104 Home 2/9/2022 Warriors W 111-85 Home 2/11/2022 Magic W 114-99 Home 2/14/2022 Rockets W 135-101 Home 2/16/2022 Lakers L 106-101 Away 2/25/2022 Mavericks - Home 2/27/2022 Suns - Away 3/2/2022 Rockets - Away 3/4/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/6/2022 Thunder - Away 3/7/2022 Mavericks - Away

