How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's top scorers square off when Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 25.7 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (36-22) host Luka Doncic (fifth, 27.5) and the Dallas Mavericks (35-24) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks
- The 113.7 points per game the Jazz record are 10.4 more points than the Mavericks allow (103.3).
- Utah is 36-12 when scoring more than 103.3 points.
- Dallas is 33-17 when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Mavericks' 106.6 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 106.9 the Jazz give up.
- When it scores more than 106.9 points, Dallas is 23-6.
- Utah is 27-5 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Utah is 26-11 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.0% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- Dallas is 23-6 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.7 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 27.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.
- Doncic is the top scorer from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Knicks
W 113-104
Home
2/9/2022
Warriors
W 111-85
Home
2/11/2022
Magic
W 114-99
Home
2/14/2022
Rockets
W 135-101
Home
2/16/2022
Lakers
L 106-101
Away
2/25/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
2/27/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/2/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/4/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/6/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/7/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Pistons
W 116-86
Home
2/10/2022
Clippers
W 112-105
Home
2/12/2022
Clippers
L 99-97
Home
2/15/2022
Heat
W 107-99
Away
2/17/2022
Pelicans
W 125-118
Away
2/25/2022
Jazz
-
Away
2/27/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/1/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/3/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/5/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/7/2022
Jazz
-
Home