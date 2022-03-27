Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (45-29) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (45-29) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Arena: American Airlines Center
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-1
214 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz
- The 113.5 points per game the Jazz put up are 9.4 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.1).
- When Utah totals more than 104.1 points, it is 45-14.
- Dallas has a 43-19 record when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.
- The Mavericks put up only 1.0 fewer point per game (106.6) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.6).
- Dallas has put together a 28-7 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah has a 31-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
- The Jazz average 10.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Mavericks by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 26.1 points per game along with 5.4 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.6 boards per game while also scoring 15.3 points a contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic is atop nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by collecting 27.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.0 per game.
