Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shots over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (45-29) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (45-29) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -1 214 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

The 113.5 points per game the Jazz put up are 9.4 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.1).

When Utah totals more than 104.1 points, it is 45-14.

Dallas has a 43-19 record when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.

The Mavericks put up only 1.0 fewer point per game (106.6) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.6).

Dallas has put together a 28-7 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah has a 31-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.6 points.

The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The Jazz average 10.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Mavericks by 1.2 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 26.1 points per game along with 5.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.6 boards per game while also scoring 15.3 points a contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch