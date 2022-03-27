Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shots over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (45-29) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (45-29) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Mavericks

Jazz vs Mavericks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jazz

-1

214 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • The 113.5 points per game the Jazz put up are 9.4 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.1).
  • When Utah totals more than 104.1 points, it is 45-14.
  • Dallas has a 43-19 record when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.
  • The Mavericks put up only 1.0 fewer point per game (106.6) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.6).
  • Dallas has put together a 28-7 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah has a 31-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.6 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
  • The Jazz average 10.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Mavericks by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
  • The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 26.1 points per game along with 5.4 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.6 boards per game while also scoring 15.3 points a contest.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic is atop nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by collecting 27.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
  • Doncic hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.0 per game.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

