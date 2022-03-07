Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Olivier Sarr (30) dunks in front of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Paycom Center. Utah won 116-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (39-25) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (39-23) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Mavericks

Mavericks vs Jazz Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mavericks

-1.5

216.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • The 107.1 points per game the Mavericks record are the same as the Jazz give up.
  • Dallas is 23-6 when scoring more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah is 29-7 when allowing fewer than 107.1 points.
  • The Jazz average 10.0 more points per game (113.7) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (103.7).
  • Utah is 40-12 when it scores more than 103.7 points.
  • Dallas has a 37-17 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fourth.
  • The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Jazz.
  • The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank 11th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 27.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.
  • Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell scores 25.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jazz.
  • The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Rudy Gobert with 14.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.4 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Mike Conley with 5.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).
  • Mitchell knocks down 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.2 per game.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
