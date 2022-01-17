Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the league's best scorers face off when Donovan Mitchell (seventh, 25.7 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (28-14) visit Nikola Jokic (10th, 25.3) and the Denver Nuggets (22-19) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-5.5
223.5 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Jazz
- The Jazz put up 9.6 more points per game (115.1) than the Nuggets allow (105.5).
- Utah has a 28-7 record when scoring more than 105.5 points.
- Denver has a 22-13 record when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 107.1 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- Denver is 13-5 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah's record is 20-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Nuggets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
- The Jazz grab an average of 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Jazz are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 29th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.7 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (25.3 per game), rebounds (13.9 per game), and assists (7.2 per game).
- Will Barton hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.
