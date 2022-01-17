Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Jan 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers face off when Donovan Mitchell (seventh, 25.7 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (28-14) visit Nikola Jokic (10th, 25.3) and the Denver Nuggets (22-19) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -5.5 223.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Jazz

The Jazz put up 9.6 more points per game (115.1) than the Nuggets allow (105.5).

Utah has a 28-7 record when scoring more than 105.5 points.

Denver has a 22-13 record when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.

The Nuggets put up an average of 107.1 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up to opponents.

Denver is 13-5 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah's record is 20-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.

The Nuggets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The Jazz grab an average of 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 29th.

Jazz Players to Watch

Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.7 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch