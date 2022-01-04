Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (26-10) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (18-16) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Jazz

    • The Nuggets average 106.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 106.2 the Jazz give up.
    • When Denver totals more than 106.2 points, it is 10-6.
    • Utah has a 19-1 record when allowing fewer than 106.3 points.
    • The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up.
    • Utah has put together a 27-4 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
    • Denver's record is 18-11 when it gives up fewer than 116.0 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.
    • The Nuggets average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.2 rebounds less than the Jazz.
    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 24.8 points, 13.4 boards and 6.8 assists per game.
    • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Mitchell is at the top of the Jazz scoring leaderboard with 24.9 points per game. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.0 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert has a stat line of 14.6 rebounds, 15.2 points and 1.1 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Conley holds the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 13.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
    • Mitchell makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
    • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
