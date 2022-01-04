Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (26-10) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (18-16) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Jazz

The Nuggets average 106.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 106.2 the Jazz give up.

When Denver totals more than 106.2 points, it is 10-6.

Utah has a 19-1 record when allowing fewer than 106.3 points.

The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up.

Utah has put together a 27-4 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.

Denver's record is 18-11 when it gives up fewer than 116.0 points.

The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.

The Nuggets average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.2 rebounds less than the Jazz.

The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank ninth.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 24.8 points, 13.4 boards and 6.8 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Jazz Players to Watch