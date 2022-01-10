Jan 8, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Freddie Gillespie (44) defend during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (28-12) square off against the Detroit Pistons (8-30) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -11 224 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Jazz

The Jazz score 115.7 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 110.6 the Pistons give up.

Utah is 21-5 when scoring more than 110.6 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 115.7 points, it is 6-18.

The Pistons put up an average of 100.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 107.1 the Jazz give up to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 5-6 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.

Utah is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.9 points.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 26th.

The Jazz average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Pistons grab per game (10.4).

The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.3 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch