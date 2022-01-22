Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (29-16) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (11-33) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pistons

The 114.8 points per game the Jazz put up are just 3.3 more points than the Pistons allow (111.5).

When Utah totals more than 111.5 points, it is 22-6.

Detroit has a 7-18 record when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.

The Pistons put up 5.7 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.5).

Detroit has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 107.5 points.

Utah has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.8 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.

Utah has an 18-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Pistons are shooting 41.8% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 44.8% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has put together a 6-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.8% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.0 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham collects 15.4 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.3 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/10/2022 Pistons L 126-116 Away 1/12/2022 Cavaliers L 111-91 Home 1/16/2022 Nuggets W 125-102 Away 1/17/2022 Lakers L 101-95 Away 1/19/2022 Rockets L 116-111 Home 1/21/2022 Pistons - Home 1/23/2022 Warriors - Away 1/24/2022 Suns - Away 1/26/2022 Suns - Home 1/28/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/30/2022 Timberwolves - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule