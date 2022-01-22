Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (29-16) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (11-33) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pistons

  • The 114.8 points per game the Jazz put up are just 3.3 more points than the Pistons allow (111.5).
  • When Utah totals more than 111.5 points, it is 22-6.
  • Detroit has a 7-18 record when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Pistons put up 5.7 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (107.5).
  • Detroit has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 107.5 points.
  • Utah has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.8 points.
  • This season, the Jazz have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
  • Utah has an 18-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Pistons are shooting 41.8% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 44.8% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
  • Detroit has put together a 6-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.8% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
  • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.0 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
  • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham collects 15.4 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.3 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Pistons

L 126-116

Away

1/12/2022

Cavaliers

L 111-91

Home

1/16/2022

Nuggets

W 125-102

Away

1/17/2022

Lakers

L 101-95

Away

1/19/2022

Rockets

L 116-111

Home

1/21/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/23/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/24/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/26/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/30/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Bulls

L 133-87

Away

1/14/2022

Raptors

W 103-87

Home

1/16/2022

Suns

L 135-108

Home

1/18/2022

Warriors

L 102-86

Away

1/19/2022

Kings

W 133-131

Away

1/21/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/23/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/28/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/30/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

2/1/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
