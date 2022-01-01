Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (27-7) are up against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (25-9) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game tips off at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Warriors
- The 115.9 points per game the Jazz put up are 15.0 more points than the Warriors allow (100.9).
- Utah is 26-5 when scoring more than 100.9 points.
- Golden State has a 27-6 record when giving up fewer than 115.9 points.
- The Warriors put up an average of 110.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 105.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.6 points, Golden State is 20-1.
- Utah's record is 22-4 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.
- Utah has a 24-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Warriors have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
- This season, Golden State has a 23-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.1% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 24.6 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.4 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green has averaged 7.9 boards and 7.5 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Curry scores 27.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds and averages 5.9 assists per game.
- Curry is dependable from distance and leads the Warriors with 5.4 made threes per game.
- Curry (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Timberwolves
W 128-116
Home
12/25/2021
Mavericks
W 120-116
Home
12/27/2021
Spurs
W 110-104
Away
12/29/2021
Trail Blazers
W 120-105
Away
12/31/2021
Timberwolves
W 120-108
Home
1/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/3/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/7/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/8/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/10/2022
Pistons
-
Away
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Raptors
L 119-100
Away
12/20/2021
Kings
W 113-98
Home
12/23/2021
Grizzlies
W 113-104
Home
12/25/2021
Suns
W 116-107
Away
12/28/2021
Nuggets
L 89-86
Home
1/1/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/5/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/9/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/11/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away