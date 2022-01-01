Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (27-7) are up against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (25-9) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game tips off at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Warriors

The 115.9 points per game the Jazz put up are 15.0 more points than the Warriors allow (100.9).

Utah is 26-5 when scoring more than 100.9 points.

Golden State has a 27-6 record when giving up fewer than 115.9 points.

The Warriors put up an average of 110.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 105.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.6 points, Golden State is 20-1.

Utah's record is 22-4 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.

Utah has a 24-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Warriors have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

This season, Golden State has a 23-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.1% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 24.6 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.4 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green has averaged 7.9 boards and 7.5 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those stat categories.

Curry scores 27.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds and averages 5.9 assists per game.

Curry is dependable from distance and leads the Warriors with 5.4 made threes per game.

Curry (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2021 Timberwolves W 128-116 Home 12/25/2021 Mavericks W 120-116 Home 12/27/2021 Spurs W 110-104 Away 12/29/2021 Trail Blazers W 120-105 Away 12/31/2021 Timberwolves W 120-108 Home 1/1/2022 Warriors - Home 1/3/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/5/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/7/2022 Raptors - Away 1/8/2022 Pacers - Away 1/10/2022 Pistons - Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule