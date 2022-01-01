Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (27-7) are up against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (25-9) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game tips off at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Warriors

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Warriors

    • The 115.9 points per game the Jazz put up are 15.0 more points than the Warriors allow (100.9).
    • Utah is 26-5 when scoring more than 100.9 points.
    • Golden State has a 27-6 record when giving up fewer than 115.9 points.
    • The Warriors put up an average of 110.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 105.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 105.6 points, Golden State is 20-1.
    • Utah's record is 22-4 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
    • This season, the Jazz have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.
    • Utah has a 24-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
    • The Warriors have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
    • This season, Golden State has a 23-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.1% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 24.6 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.4 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green has averaged 7.9 boards and 7.5 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Curry scores 27.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds and averages 5.9 assists per game.
    • Curry is dependable from distance and leads the Warriors with 5.4 made threes per game.
    • Curry (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 128-116

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Mavericks

    W 120-116

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Spurs

    W 110-104

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 120-105

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 120-108

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Raptors

    L 119-100

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Kings

    W 113-98

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 113-104

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Suns

    W 116-107

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Nuggets

    L 89-86

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

