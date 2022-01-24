Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) defends during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (30-16) will look to Donovan Mitchell (ninth in NBA, 25.5 points per game) when they try to overcome Stephen Curry (sixth in league, 26.3) and the Golden State Warriors (33-13) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Chase Center. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Warriors

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Warriors

Warriors vs Jazz Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-5

221 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Jazz

  • The Warriors average only 2.4 more points per game (109.8) than the Jazz give up (107.4).
  • Golden State has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 107.4 points.
  • Utah is 25-5 when allowing fewer than 109.8 points.
  • The Jazz put up 12.6 more points per game (114.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (102.1).
  • Utah is 30-10 when it scores more than 102.1 points.
  • Golden State has a 32-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.7 points.
  • The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
  • The Warriors' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Jazz grab per game (10.2).
  • The Warriors are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank 15th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
  • Golden State's leading scorer is Curry, who drops 26.3 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Mitchell averages 25.5 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Rudy Gobert's stat line of 15.0 rebounds, 16.0 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mitchell is consistent from deep and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.3 per game.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
