Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

The Utah Jazz (30-16) will look to Donovan Mitchell (ninth in NBA, 25.5 points per game) when they try to overcome Stephen Curry (sixth in league, 26.3) and the Golden State Warriors (33-13) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Chase Center. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Chase Center

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -5 221 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Jazz

The Warriors average only 2.4 more points per game (109.8) than the Jazz give up (107.4).

Golden State has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 107.4 points.

Utah is 25-5 when allowing fewer than 109.8 points.

The Jazz put up 12.6 more points per game (114.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (102.1).

Utah is 30-10 when it scores more than 102.1 points.

Golden State has a 32-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.7 points.

The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The Warriors' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Jazz grab per game (10.2).

The Warriors are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank 15th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.

Golden State's leading scorer is Curry, who drops 26.3 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch