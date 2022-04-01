Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (46-31) will visit the Golden State Warriors (48-29) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Jazz

  • The Warriors put up 110.7 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 107.8 the Jazz allow.
  • Golden State has a 36-11 record when scoring more than 107.8 points.
  • When Utah allows fewer than 110.7 points, it is 39-10.
  • The Jazz's 113.4 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 105.7 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Utah has put together a 46-14 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
  • Golden State's record is 42-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.4 points.
  • The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at seventh.
  • The Warriors grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Jazz average (10.6).
  • The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.2 PPG average.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell averages 26.1 points and tacks on 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jazz's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Rudy Gobert grabs 14.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.4 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mitchell is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Jazz, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.1 per game).

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) laughs as Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) reacts after the game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) attempts a dunk over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) and center Jaxson Hayes (10) defend Portland Trail Blazers guard Kris Dunn (18) during the second half at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy