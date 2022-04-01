Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (46-31) will visit the Golden State Warriors (48-29) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Jazz

The Warriors put up 110.7 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 107.8 the Jazz allow.

Golden State has a 36-11 record when scoring more than 107.8 points.

When Utah allows fewer than 110.7 points, it is 39-10.

The Jazz's 113.4 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 105.7 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Utah has put together a 46-14 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.

Golden State's record is 42-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.4 points.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at seventh.

The Warriors grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Jazz average (10.6).

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.2 PPG average.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch