How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate defeating the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (13-32) take on the Utah Jazz (29-15) at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Rockets

  • The Jazz average just 1.8 fewer points per game (114.9) than the Rockets allow (116.7).
  • Utah is 18-2 when scoring more than 116.7 points.
  • Houston has a 9-10 record when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.
  • The Rockets average only 1.0 more point per game (108.3) than the Jazz give up to opponents (107.3).
  • Houston has put together a 12-10 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Utah has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
  • This season, the Jazz have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
  • Utah has a 19-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • This season, Houston has a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.2 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
  • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.3 per game. He also averages 14.9 points per game and tacks on 1.9 rebounds per game.
  • Gordon is the most prolific from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Pacers

L 125-113

Away

1/10/2022

Pistons

L 126-116

Away

1/12/2022

Cavaliers

L 111-91

Home

1/16/2022

Nuggets

W 125-102

Away

1/17/2022

Lakers

L 101-95

Away

1/19/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/23/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/24/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/26/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Timberwolves

L 141-123

Home

1/10/2022

76ers

L 111-91

Home

1/12/2022

Spurs

W 128-124

Away

1/14/2022

Kings

L 126-114

Away

1/16/2022

Kings

W 118-112

Away

1/19/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/21/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/25/2022

Spurs

-

Home

1/28/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/31/2022

Warriors

-

Home

2/2/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
