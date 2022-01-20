How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (13-32) take on the Utah Jazz (29-15) at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Rockets
- The Jazz average just 1.8 fewer points per game (114.9) than the Rockets allow (116.7).
- Utah is 18-2 when scoring more than 116.7 points.
- Houston has a 9-10 record when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.
- The Rockets average only 1.0 more point per game (108.3) than the Jazz give up to opponents (107.3).
- Houston has put together a 12-10 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Utah has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
- Utah has a 19-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- This season, Houston has a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.2 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.3 per game. He also averages 14.9 points per game and tacks on 1.9 rebounds per game.
- Gordon is the most prolific from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Pacers
L 125-113
Away
1/10/2022
Pistons
L 126-116
Away
1/12/2022
Cavaliers
L 111-91
Home
1/16/2022
Nuggets
W 125-102
Away
1/17/2022
Lakers
L 101-95
Away
1/19/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/21/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/23/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/24/2022
Suns
-
Away
1/26/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/28/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Timberwolves
L 141-123
Home
1/10/2022
76ers
L 111-91
Home
1/12/2022
Spurs
W 128-124
Away
1/14/2022
Kings
L 126-114
Away
1/16/2022
Kings
W 118-112
Away
1/19/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/21/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/25/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/31/2022
Warriors
-
Home
2/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home