Jan 16, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate defeating the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (13-32) take on the Utah Jazz (29-15) at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Rockets

The Jazz average just 1.8 fewer points per game (114.9) than the Rockets allow (116.7).

Utah is 18-2 when scoring more than 116.7 points.

Houston has a 9-10 record when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.

The Rockets average only 1.0 more point per game (108.3) than the Jazz give up to opponents (107.3).

Houston has put together a 12-10 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Utah has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.

Utah has a 19-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

This season, Houston has a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.2 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.3 per game. He also averages 14.9 points per game and tacks on 1.9 rebounds per game.

Gordon is the most prolific from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Pacers L 125-113 Away 1/10/2022 Pistons L 126-116 Away 1/12/2022 Cavaliers L 111-91 Home 1/16/2022 Nuggets W 125-102 Away 1/17/2022 Lakers L 101-95 Away 1/19/2022 Rockets - Home 1/21/2022 Pistons - Home 1/23/2022 Warriors - Away 1/24/2022 Suns - Away 1/26/2022 Suns - Home 1/28/2022 Grizzlies - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule