Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    • October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) walks off the court following Houston's 124-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) walks off the court following Houston's 124-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Toyota Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Jazz vs. Rockets

    Jazz vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -9.5

    221.5 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Jazz

    • Last year, the Jazz averaged 116.4 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 116.7 the Rockets gave up.
    • Utah went 29-6 last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.
    • When Houston allowed fewer than 116.4 points last season, it went 15-19.
    • The Rockets' 108.8 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 107.2 the Jazz allowed to opponents.
    • When it scored more than 107.2 points last season, Houston went 12-22.
    • Utah had a 35-4 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Jazz were the top rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets ranked 27th.
    • The Jazz averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.3 rebounds per contest last season.
    • The Rockets were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished third.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season.
    • Rudy Gobert averaged 13.5 boards per game and Mike Conley dished out 6.0 assists per game.
    • Mitchell hit an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Conley and Gobert were defensive standouts last season, with Conley averaging 1.4 steals per game and Gobert collecting 2.7 blocks per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Jae'Sean Tate averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season.
    • Daniel Theis pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while D.J. Augustin averaged 3.3 assists per contest.
    • Augustin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Theis collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

