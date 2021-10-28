Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) walks off the court following Houston's 124-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Toyota Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Rockets

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -9.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Jazz

Last year, the Jazz averaged 116.4 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 116.7 the Rockets gave up.

Utah went 29-6 last season when scoring more than 116.7 points.

When Houston allowed fewer than 116.4 points last season, it went 15-19.

The Rockets' 108.8 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 107.2 the Jazz allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 107.2 points last season, Houston went 12-22.

Utah had a 35-4 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 108.8 points.

The Jazz were the top rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets ranked 27th.

The Jazz averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.3 rebounds per contest last season.

The Rockets were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished third.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season.

Rudy Gobert averaged 13.5 boards per game and Mike Conley dished out 6.0 assists per game.

Mitchell hit an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Conley and Gobert were defensive standouts last season, with Conley averaging 1.4 steals per game and Gobert collecting 2.7 blocks per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch