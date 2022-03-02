Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (15-45) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (38-22) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Rockets

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Rockets

Jazz vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jazz

-12.5

232.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Jazz

  • The 113.8 points per game the Jazz average are the same as the Rockets give up.
  • Utah has a 21-2 record when scoring more than 117.8 points.
  • When Houston allows fewer than 113.8 points, it is 11-14.
  • The Rockets score only 1.4 more points per game (108.4) than the Jazz allow (107.0).
  • Houston has put together a 14-16 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
  • Utah has a 30-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 30th.
  • The Jazz average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.7).
  • The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 13th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.9 per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.5 threes per game.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.5 points per game and grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Garrison Mathews is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

