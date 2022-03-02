Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Mar 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (15-45) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (38-22) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -12.5 232.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Jazz

The 113.8 points per game the Jazz average are the same as the Rockets give up.

Utah has a 21-2 record when scoring more than 117.8 points.

When Houston allows fewer than 113.8 points, it is 11-14.

The Rockets score only 1.4 more points per game (108.4) than the Jazz allow (107.0).

Houston has put together a 14-16 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.

Utah has a 30-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.

The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 30th.

The Jazz average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.7).

The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 13th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.9 per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.5 threes per game.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

