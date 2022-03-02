Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (15-45) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (38-22) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-12.5
232.5 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Jazz
- The 113.8 points per game the Jazz average are the same as the Rockets give up.
- Utah has a 21-2 record when scoring more than 117.8 points.
- When Houston allows fewer than 113.8 points, it is 11-14.
- The Rockets score only 1.4 more points per game (108.4) than the Jazz allow (107.0).
- Houston has put together a 14-16 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
- Utah has a 30-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 30th.
- The Jazz average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.7).
- The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 13th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.9 per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.5 threes per game.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.5 points per game and grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Mathews is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).
