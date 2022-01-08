Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (14-25) will host the Utah Jazz (28-10) after losing three home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Jazz

The 107.7 points per game the Pacers put up are only 1.5 more points than the Jazz give up (106.2).

Indiana has an 11-8 record when scoring more than 106.2 points.

Utah has a 20-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.7 points.

The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 107.9 the Pacers allow.

Utah is 26-5 when it scores more than 107.9 points.

Indiana has a 13-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 116.0 points.

The Pacers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at second.

The Pacers' 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Jazz pull down.

The Pacers are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank ninth.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 18.7 points, pulling down 11.9 rebounds and dishing out 4.5 assists per game.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch