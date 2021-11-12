Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (8-3) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (4-8) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pacers
- The Jazz put up 111.5 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 108.8 the Pacers allow.
- When Utah puts up more than 108.8 points, it is 6-1.
- Indiana is 3-4 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Pacers' 108.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 102.2 the Jazz give up.
- Indiana is 2-4 when it scores more than 102.2 points.
- Utah has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- In games Utah shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Pacers have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
- Indiana has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 15.9 boards in each contest while scoring 14.6 points per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
- The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Domantas Sabonis with 19.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.4 per game. He also scores 9.7 points per game and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Chris Duarte knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 3.2 per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/2/2021
Kings
W 119-113
Home
11/4/2021
Hawks
W 116-98
Away
11/6/2021
Heat
L 118-115
Away
11/7/2021
Magic
L 107-100
Away
11/9/2021
Hawks
W 110-98
Home
11/11/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/13/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/16/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/18/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/20/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/22/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Spurs
W 131-118
Home
11/3/2021
Knicks
W 111-98
Home
11/5/2021
Trail Blazers
L 110-106
Away
11/7/2021
Kings
W 94-91
Away
11/10/2021
Nuggets
L 101-98
Away
11/11/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/13/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/15/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/19/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/20/2021
Pelicans
-
Home