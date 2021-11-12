Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) hits Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) with his elbow during the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (8-3) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (4-8) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pacers

    • The Jazz put up 111.5 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 108.8 the Pacers allow.
    • When Utah puts up more than 108.8 points, it is 6-1.
    • Indiana is 3-4 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Pacers' 108.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 102.2 the Jazz give up.
    • Indiana is 2-4 when it scores more than 102.2 points.
    • Utah has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Jazz are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Pacers allow to opponents.
    • In games Utah shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
    • The Pacers have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
    • Indiana has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 15.9 boards in each contest while scoring 14.6 points per game.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
    • The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Domantas Sabonis with 19.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
    • Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.4 per game. He also scores 9.7 points per game and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
    • Chris Duarte knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 3.2 per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/2/2021

    Kings

    W 119-113

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Hawks

    W 116-98

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Heat

    L 118-115

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Magic

    L 107-100

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Hawks

    W 110-98

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Spurs

    W 131-118

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Knicks

    W 111-98

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 110-106

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Kings

    W 94-91

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Nuggets

    L 101-98

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17128510
    NBA

