Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Nov 9, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) hits Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) with his elbow during the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (8-3) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (4-8) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pacers

Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pacers

The Jazz put up 111.5 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 108.8 the Pacers allow.

When Utah puts up more than 108.8 points, it is 6-1.

Indiana is 3-4 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Pacers' 108.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 102.2 the Jazz give up.

Indiana is 2-4 when it scores more than 102.2 points.

Utah has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.

The Jazz are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games Utah shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Pacers have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

Indiana has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 15.9 boards in each contest while scoring 14.6 points per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.

The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Domantas Sabonis with 19.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.4 per game. He also scores 9.7 points per game and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.

Chris Duarte knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.

Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 3.2 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/2/2021 Kings W 119-113 Home 11/4/2021 Hawks W 116-98 Away 11/6/2021 Heat L 118-115 Away 11/7/2021 Magic L 107-100 Away 11/9/2021 Hawks W 110-98 Home 11/11/2021 Pacers - Home 11/13/2021 Heat - Home 11/16/2021 76ers - Home 11/18/2021 Raptors - Home 11/20/2021 Kings - Away 11/22/2021 Grizzlies - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule