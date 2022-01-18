Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Jan 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when Donovan Mitchell (seventh, 25.8 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (29-14) visit LeBron James (second, 28.9) and the Los Angeles Lakers (21-22) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -4.5 230.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Jazz

The Jazz put up 115.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 113.3 the Lakers give up.

When Utah totals more than 113.3 points, it is 21-5.

Los Angeles has a 12-11 record when allowing fewer than 115.3 points.

The Lakers put up only 4.2 more points per game (111.7) than the Jazz give up to opponents (107.5).

Los Angeles is 18-10 when it scores more than 107.5 points.

Utah's record is 25-7 when it allows fewer than 111.7 points.

The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 12th.

The Jazz pull down 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Lakers average (9.6).

The Jazz are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 22nd.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.2 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch