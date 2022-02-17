Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James attend the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (36-21) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (26-31) after losing five straight road games. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -4.5 226 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Jazz

The 114.0 points per game the Jazz record are only 1.4 more points than the Lakers allow (112.6).

Utah is 25-6 when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Los Angeles is 15-14 when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.

The Lakers score an average of 111.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 106.9 the Jazz allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 21-16 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Utah is 32-7 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 14th.

The Jazz average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Lakers grab per game (9.6).

The Lakers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 13th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.9 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch