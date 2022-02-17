How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (36-21) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (26-31) after losing five straight road games. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-4.5
226 points
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Jazz
- The 114.0 points per game the Jazz record are only 1.4 more points than the Lakers allow (112.6).
- Utah is 25-6 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
- Los Angeles is 15-14 when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.
- The Lakers score an average of 111.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 106.9 the Jazz allow.
- Los Angeles has put together a 21-16 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
- Utah is 32-7 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Jazz are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 14th.
- The Jazz average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Lakers grab per game (9.6).
- The Lakers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 13th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.9 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook has the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring (18.3 per game), rebounds (7.8 per game), and assists (7.6 per game).
- Carmelo Anthony is dependable from three-point range and leads the Lakers with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Westbrook (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Los Angeles while Anthony (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
