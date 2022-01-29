Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after being hit in the face by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (30-19) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (33-17) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Grizzlies

-5

226 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

  • The 111.8 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 4.6 more points than the Jazz give up (107.2).
  • Memphis has a 27-4 record when scoring more than 107.2 points.
  • When Utah allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 26-10.
  • The Jazz's 113.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 108.4 the Grizzlies give up.
  • Utah is 28-8 when it scores more than 108.4 points.
  • Memphis' record is 27-7 when it allows fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.
  • The Grizzlies average 13.5 offensive boards per game, more than the Jazz by 3.3 rebounds per contest.
  • The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 25.8 points and distributes 6.9 assists per game.
  • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.
  • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell is the top scorer for the Jazz with 25.5 points per game. He also tacks on 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to his stats.
  • Utah's leader in rebounds is Rudy Gobert with 15.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Conley with 5.3 per game.
  • Mitchell knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
  • Mitchell (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
