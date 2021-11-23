How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (8-8) will visit the Utah Jazz (11-5) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Grizzlies
- The 112.1 points per game the Jazz average are the same as the Grizzlies give up.
- Utah is 7-1 when scoring more than 114.7 points.
- When Memphis allows fewer than 112.1 points, it is 5-1.
- The Grizzlies put up 7.2 more points per game (109.6) than the Jazz give up (102.4).
- Memphis has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.
- Utah is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- In games Utah shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant's points (25.1 per game) and assists (7.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
- Steven Adams' stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 7.6 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
- Desmond Bane makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
- Memphis' leader in steals is Morant with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.0 per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Pacers
L 111-100
Home
11/13/2021
Heat
L 111-105
Home
11/16/2021
76ers
W 120-85
Home
11/18/2021
Raptors
W 119-103
Home
11/20/2021
Kings
W 123-105
Away
11/22/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/24/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/26/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/27/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/29/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/3/2021
Celtics
-
Home
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Suns
L 119-94
Home
11/13/2021
Pelicans
L 112-101
Away
11/15/2021
Rockets
W 136-102
Home
11/18/2021
Clippers
W 120-108
Home
11/20/2021
Timberwolves
L 138-95
Away
11/22/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/24/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/26/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/28/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/30/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/2/2021
Thunder
-
Home