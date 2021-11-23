Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins listens to guard Ja Morant (12) in their game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (8-8) will visit the Utah Jazz (11-5) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

    • The 112.1 points per game the Jazz average are the same as the Grizzlies give up.
    • Utah is 7-1 when scoring more than 114.7 points.
    • When Memphis allows fewer than 112.1 points, it is 5-1.
    • The Grizzlies put up 7.2 more points per game (109.6) than the Jazz give up (102.4).
    • Memphis has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.
    • Utah is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Jazz are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
    • In games Utah shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
    • Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant's points (25.1 per game) and assists (7.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
    • Steven Adams' stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 7.6 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
    • Desmond Bane makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is Morant with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.0 per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-100

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Heat

    L 111-105

    Home

    11/16/2021

    76ers

    W 120-85

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Raptors

    W 119-103

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kings

    W 123-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Suns

    L 119-94

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Pelicans

    L 112-101

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Rockets

    W 136-102

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Clippers

    W 120-108

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 138-95

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

