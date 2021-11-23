Nov 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins listens to guard Ja Morant (12) in their game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (8-8) will visit the Utah Jazz (11-5) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

The 112.1 points per game the Jazz average are the same as the Grizzlies give up.

Utah is 7-1 when scoring more than 114.7 points.

When Memphis allows fewer than 112.1 points, it is 5-1.

The Grizzlies put up 7.2 more points per game (109.6) than the Jazz give up (102.4).

Memphis has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.

Utah is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.

The Jazz are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games Utah shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant's points (25.1 per game) and assists (7.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.

Steven Adams' stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 7.6 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.

Desmond Bane makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.

Memphis' leader in steals is Morant with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.0 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/11/2021 Pacers L 111-100 Home 11/13/2021 Heat L 111-105 Home 11/16/2021 76ers W 120-85 Home 11/18/2021 Raptors W 119-103 Home 11/20/2021 Kings W 123-105 Away 11/22/2021 Grizzlies - Home 11/24/2021 Thunder - Away 11/26/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/27/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/3/2021 Celtics - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule